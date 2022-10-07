Patricia Eaves Purchases 5,950 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) Director Patricia Eaves bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $89,904.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,683. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

