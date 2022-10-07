Patricia Eaves Purchases 5,950 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Eaves bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $89,904.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,683. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

