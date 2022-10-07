Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATK. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

