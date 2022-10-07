Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

