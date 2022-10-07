Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.