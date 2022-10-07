PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.83. 42,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 26,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
PAX Global Technology Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile
PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.
