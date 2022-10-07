PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -464.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading

