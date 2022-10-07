Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Down 3.8%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 51,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 300,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Pembridge Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.11. The company has a market cap of £2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gati Al-Jebouri purchased 200,401 shares of Pembridge Resources stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,016.04 ($9,685.89).

About Pembridge Resources

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

