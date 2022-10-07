Peony (PNY) Market Cap Achieves $5.23 Million

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 354,342,243 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @peonycoin. Peony’s official website is peony.net.

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

