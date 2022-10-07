PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415,171 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,624 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.83, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

