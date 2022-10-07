Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

