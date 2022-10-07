PicaArtMoney Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (PICA)

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One PicaArtMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PicaArtMoney has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PicaArtMoney alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PicaArtMoney

PicaArtMoney’s genesis date was February 10th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 tokens. PicaArtMoney’s official message board is blog.naver.com/picapj01. PicaArtMoney’s official website is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “PicaArtMoney (PICA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PicaArtMoney has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PicaArtMoney is 0.00478709 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $983.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PicaArtMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PicaArtMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PicaArtMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.