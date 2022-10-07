Pilot (PTD) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Pilot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pilot has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pilot has a total market cap of $299,902.00 and approximately $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pilot was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 83,306,191 coins. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pilot’s official website is p.td.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pilot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

