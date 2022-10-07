PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $90.98

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.98 and last traded at $92.36, with a volume of 10993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $542,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.