Piper Sandler Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $297.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.59.
Essex Property Trust Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average is $288.51. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $228.64 and a 1 year high of $363.36.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
