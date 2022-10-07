Piper Sandler Cuts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $13.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 1,272.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $14,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

