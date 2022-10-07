Piper Sandler Downgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Neutral

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $103.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE LPI opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.43. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.