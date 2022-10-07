Piper Sandler Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

