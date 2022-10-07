Piper Sandler Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $13.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE HPP opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Insider Activity

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

