Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $42.66. 195,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,007,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.