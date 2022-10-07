Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Playfair Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, molybdenum, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

