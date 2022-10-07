Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.99

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $647.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

