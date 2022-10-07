Polkainsure Finance Price Tops $18.69 on Exchanges (PIS)

Polkainsure Finance (PIS) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Polkainsure Finance has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polkainsure Finance coin can currently be bought for $18.69 or 0.00095594 BTC on major exchanges. Polkainsure Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $32,664.00 worth of Polkainsure Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Profile

Polkainsure Finance’s launch date was January 2nd, 2021. Polkainsure Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins. Polkainsure Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolkaInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkainsure Finance is polkainsure.finance.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkainsure Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkainsure Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkainsure Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

