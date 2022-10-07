Polkalokr (LKR) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkalokr is lokr.io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.