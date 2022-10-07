Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.