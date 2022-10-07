PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Trimmed by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178,125 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

PPG opened at $117.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

