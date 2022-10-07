Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading Up 1%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Princeton Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

About Princeton Capital

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.

