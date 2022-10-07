Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $11.12 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

