Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $11.12 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.