Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

SCHG traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 29,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,642. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

