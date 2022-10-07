ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 916,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $10,269,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $10,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $5,743,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

