ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 159,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,076,333 shares.The stock last traded at $41.68 and had previously closed at $43.25.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.