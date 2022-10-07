ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,514,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 110,531,672 shares.The stock last traded at $56.96 and had previously closed at $52.97.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

