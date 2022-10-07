ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.88

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $35.51. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 88,496 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 1,025,533.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 89.2% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 133,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

