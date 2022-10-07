Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Richard T. Collier Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $289,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Prothena Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Prothena stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.24. 565,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $73.38.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
