Proxy (PRXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,360.00

Proxy (PRXY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Proxy has a market capitalization of $193,023.87 and $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proxy has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Proxy

Proxy’s launch date was December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,422 tokens. Proxy’s official website is prxy.fi. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @btc_proxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proxy is medium.com/btc-proxy.

Buying and Selling Proxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Proxy (PRXY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Proxy has a current supply of 2,391,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Proxy is 0.65292904 USD and is up 6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $148,854.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prxy.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

