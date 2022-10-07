Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. 91,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

