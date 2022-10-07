Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

PUM stock traded up €0.74 ($0.76) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €50.12 ($51.14). The company had a trading volume of 638,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.19. Puma has a 1-year low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.