Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Decreased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

