Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Lifted by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSU. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$34.70 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.34.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

