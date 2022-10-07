Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Lifted by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million.
Trisura Group stock opened at C$34.70 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.34.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
