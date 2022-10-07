Quiztok One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,029.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $93,029.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,381,221 tokens. Quiztok’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok (QTCON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quiztok has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 5,887,381,220.889918 in circulation. The last known price of Quiztok is 0.00147977 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $118,080.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

