Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qumu to $0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Price Performance

Qumu stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Qumu has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.05% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

