Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 28.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 507.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.