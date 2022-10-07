Raymond James Cuts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $80.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Agree Realty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $54,282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after buying an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

