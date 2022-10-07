Raymond James Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $70.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. APA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Research analysts predict that APA will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.