Raymond James Lowers K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$9.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 40,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,309. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

