Raymond James Trims AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Target Price to $25.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

See Also

