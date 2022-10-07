Raymond James Trims W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Target Price to $80.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

