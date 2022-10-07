Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,761 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 213,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 517,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

