Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

