ReapChain Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ReapChain token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ReapChain Token Profile

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 tokens. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @reapchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain (REAP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ReapChain has a current supply of 1,892,300,000 with 307,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of ReapChain is 0.01690816 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,658,217.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.reapchain.com/.”

