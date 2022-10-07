Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sotera Health (SHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC) in the last few weeks:
- 10/6/2022 – Sotera Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 9/21/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
- 9/20/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 9/19/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
Sotera Health Trading Down 1.4 %
SHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 2,430,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotera Health (SHC)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.