Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sotera Health (SHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2022 – Sotera Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

9/21/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

9/20/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

9/19/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Sotera Health Trading Down 1.4 %

SHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 2,430,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.